NTSA shocks MURKOMEN as it blames him and RUTO for the cause of delays in offering government services

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has blamed the poor planning by the government of President William Ruto for delaying government services.

Speaking during an impromptu visit by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the NTSA revealed that the eCitizen was rushed because the portal lacked two key components that would allow motorists to access essential services easily.

The officials detailed that the components involved a lack of a module for correction that allows motorists to amend their details and a re-registration menu that enables one to change their number plates.

Murkomen, who sought to understand why some services would stall for months, was informed that the issue ensued shortly after migrating from the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) portal to the eCitizen platform.

The NTSA officials attributed the delay to the system developer but pointed out that they had promised to rectify the issue within seven days.

"Initially, TIMS had these modules hence making it easier for motorists to amend and access services.

"There's nothing we can do," an official stated.

"How are you going to solve this?" Murkomen responded.

"They had promised to fix the module by the end of this week. The eCitizen portal lacks a module for correction and a re-registration if you want to change a number plate," he explained.

Part of the module also involves forced transfer of ownership - a situation when NTSA steps in and initiates the transfer of a vehicle's ownership without the owner's approval.

This happens in cases where the owner owes money and the car is used as collateral.

In other cases, a judge may direct the vehicle to either be sold or auctioned as part of his ruling.

