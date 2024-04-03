Nilimwachia Nyumba - The Kenyan lady who exposed GRACE MASILA for eloping with her pilot husband says! Vows she will never get married to a pilot again.

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Last month, a Kenyan lady took to social media to expose her marital woes after her husband, who is a pilot, eloped with a lady identified as Grace Masila in their matrimonial home.

She travelled to her parents’ home in Tanzania after she had a marital dispute with her husband, only for Grace to move into her matrimonial home.

“How do you shamelessly move into my home 1 week after my kids and I travel to Dar es Salaam. What's wrong with you. You think you can move into a home I have built with sweat and tears for 4 years,” she ranted.

The disgruntled lady has resurfaced and revealed that she has given up on her troubled marriage.

She revealed that she left her matrimonial home to her husband’s girlfriend, Grace.

“She can have him, the house and the life,” she said during a question and answer session with her followers.

“She will soon find out why I left,” she added.

She also vowed that she will never fall in love with a pilot again.

See the screenshots below.





















Below are photos of the lady who wrecked her marriage and eloped with her husband in their matrimonial home.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.