Thursday, April 4, 2024 - A young lady has been trending after she was filmed by a nosy man selling her flesh in the streets at night, and the video shared on social media.

The beautiful lady, who is in her early twenties, has been camping in a dingy red-light district in the city waiting for ‘clients’.

She sells her body cheaply to every Tom, Dick, and Harry despite her beauty.

She is young, beautiful and charming.

Many people sympathized with her after the video went viral.

She has since gotten multiple job offers from well-wishers.

Watch the trending video.

A beautiful Kenyan lady filmed selling her flesh in the streets at night gets multiple job offers from well-wishers after her video went viral. pic.twitter.com/5ObfKxvY9r — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 4, 2024

