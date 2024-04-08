New Zealand tightens visa rules against migrants, introducing language and skill criteria

Monday, April 8, 2024 – New Zealand announced it has tightened its visa rules, introducing language and skill criteria and shortening work permit lengths in response to “unsustainable net migration.”
The changes to the Accredited Employer Worker Visa (AEWV)
scheme have gone into immediate effect, and will mean that New Zealand is
“better testing the local labor market and reducing the risks of putting New
Zealanders out of work,” the country’s Minister of Immigration, Erica Stanford,
announced on Sunday, April 7.
In 2023, 173,000 non-New Zealand citizens migrated to the
country, the statement said.
While there are still skill shortages in areas such as
education, Stanford said, “at the same time, we need to ensure that New
Zealanders are put to the front of the line for jobs where there are no skills
shortages.”
Changes to the AEWV scheme include introducing a minimum
standard of English, a new minimum skill requirement in the form of work
experience or qualifications, and shortening the maximum continuous stay on an
AEWV to three years.
Employers will need to make sure that migrants meet these
requirements before hiring them, and will be required to declare that no
“suitable and available New Zealander” applied for a job before it is offered
to a migrant.
They must also advertise job postings for at least 21 days
and declare “why any New Zealanders who applied were not hired,” according to
New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.
Some roles in the transport and care sectors will be exempt
from these requirements, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment
website says.
