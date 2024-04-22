Netizens unearth KHALIF KAIRO’s tattooed girlfriend’s past, barely a week after he introduced her to his family - Claim he is eating left-overs (PHOTOs).





Monday, April 22, 2024 - Flashy city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, is being trolled on the X platform, barely a week after he introduced his girlfriend, Cera Imani, to his family.

Netizens have unearthed Cera’s past and subjected the self-proclaimed millionaire car dealer to endless trolls.

Cera has been in Nairobi’s dating scene for quite some time.

She has also been frequenting Milan Lounge to prey on rich city ballers.

An X user claimed that she has been a ‘bed-to-bed’ midfielder and told Kairo that he is eating leftovers.

See how Kairo is being trolled as Netizens unearth his girlfriend’s past.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.