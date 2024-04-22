Binance executive who escaped from Nigeria reportedly arrested in Nairobi

Monday, April 22, 2024 – The police have reportedly arrested fleeing Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, as the International Criminal Police Organisation moves to extradite him to Nigeria.
Nadeem, was one of the two Binance executives detained in
Nigeria for alleged tax evasion and other offences before he escaped on Friday,
22 March, from the Abuja guest house after guards on duty led him to a nearby
mosque for prayers.
Government sources familiar with the case confirmed his
arrest saying: “Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, has been arrested by the
Kenya Police Service, and he would be extradited to Nigeria this week by
INTERPOL.”
Another source noted, “As we had said before that Anjarwalla
would be extradited, he has been arrested in Kenya, and he’ll be extradited to
Nigeria this week.”
Following the development, the Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission, the International Criminal Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and
the Kenyan Police Service are deliberating ways to quicken Anjarwalla’s
extradition.
A criminal charge was filed against the two executives
Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla before a Magistrate Court in
Abuja.
On 28 February 2024, the court granted the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) an order to remand the duo for 14 days. The
court also ordered Binance to provide the Nigerian government with the data/ information
of Nigerians trading on its platform.
Following Binance’s refusal to comply with the order, the
court extended the remand of the officials for an additional 14 days to prevent
them from tampering with evidence.
Also on 22 March, the Nigerian government approached the
Federal High Court in Abuja and slammed another four-count charge on Binance
Holdings Limited, Mr Anjarwalla, and Mr Gambaryan, accusing them of offering
services to subscribers on their platform while failing to register with the
Federal Inland Revenue Service to pay all relevant taxes administered by the
Service and in so doing, committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under
Section 8 of the Value Added Tax Act of 1993 (as Amended).
The defendants were also accused of offering taxable
services to subscribers on their trading platform while failing to issue
invoices to those subscribers to determine and pay their value-added taxes and,
in so doing, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S.29 of the
Value Added Tax Act of 1993 (as amended).
