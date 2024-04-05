NATEMBEYA exposes WETANGULA’s closely guarded secret and leaves him badly bruised – Look! He may never have peace anymore.

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula have been engaged in a high-stakes power struggle for the heart of Western Kenya.
What began as a clash of egos, has now escalated into an
all-out war for supremacy in the vote-rich Western region.
The latest salvo in this ongoing feud came as Natembeya
clarified that the rift between him and Speaker Wetangula is not personal but
rather a fundamental divergence in opinion and perspective.
Speaking during an interview, Natembeya minced no words in
criticizing the Ford Kenya Party Leader, accusing Wetangula of exploiting the
Luhya community for personal political gains.
"When he claims to continue the journey started by
Masinde Muliro and Wamalwa Kijana, does he truly understand the essence of that
journey?" Natembeya questioned.
"He is leveraging our people to consolidate power.
"He
rallies supporters by boasting about his influence, yet fails to utilise it for
the development of our region," Natembeya asserted, shedding light on what
he perceives as Wetangula's opportunistic approach to politics.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments