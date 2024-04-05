NATEMBEYA exposes WETANGULA’s closely guarded secret and leaves him badly bruised – Look! He may never have peace anymore.

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula have been engaged in a high-stakes power struggle for the heart of Western Kenya.

What began as a clash of egos, has now escalated into an all-out war for supremacy in the vote-rich Western region.

The latest salvo in this ongoing feud came as Natembeya clarified that the rift between him and Speaker Wetangula is not personal but rather a fundamental divergence in opinion and perspective.

Speaking during an interview, Natembeya minced no words in criticizing the Ford Kenya Party Leader, accusing Wetangula of exploiting the Luhya community for personal political gains.

"When he claims to continue the journey started by Masinde Muliro and Wamalwa Kijana, does he truly understand the essence of that journey?" Natembeya questioned.

"He is leveraging our people to consolidate power.

"He rallies supporters by boasting about his influence, yet fails to utilise it for the development of our region," Natembeya asserted, shedding light on what he perceives as Wetangula's opportunistic approach to politics.

