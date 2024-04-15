Nairobi man moves into a house that was previously occupied by a beautiful slay queen and finds it in a sorry state - There was dirt and cockroaches all over (VIDEO).





Monday, April 15, 2024 - A man has exposed an unhygienic lady after he moved into a rental house that she was previously living in.

He found the house in a sorry state.

There were cockroaches all over the house from the bedroom, and kitchen to the living room, an indication that she was living in an unhygienic condition

He noted that the lady appears beautiful when you meet her in the streets, but she doesn’t observe personal hygiene behind the scenes.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.