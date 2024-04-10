Multiple people shot at Philadelphia event marking end of Ramadan



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – Multiple people were wounded as gunshots rang out during an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, April 10.

The incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. near the Philadelphia Masjid mosque and the Sister Clara Muhammad School, FOX 29 reported.

Over 1,000 peopleare believed to have been at the outdoor event to celebrate Eid, an Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

Parents who may have been separated from their children during the chaos were given a staging location to reunite with their loved ones, FOX 29 added.

Authorities “made numerous arrests and at least 4 guns were recovered” from the scene, FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reported, citing police sources. At least one Philadelphia police officer fired their weapon, he added.