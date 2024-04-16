MP punched in the face as Georgian politicians fight in parliament (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Georgian politicians began fist-fighting during a parliamentary debate about a controversial bill.
Mamuka Mdinaradze, leading ruler of the Georgian Dream party
and a politician who supports the “foreign agent” bill, was punched by
opposition leader Aleko Elisashvili while speaking.
After the first punch was thrown, several other legislators
began throwing punches.
Elisashvili was later cheered by citizens outside of the
parliament building for his actions.
Speaking to news outside of the building, Elisashvili said:
"I got beaten, but if it’s for Georgia, then so be it. F*** them! We must
shove this law up their a**es.
“There is no time for politeness, they are dragging us
directly into Russia. We are either Georgians or slaves. And we are not
slaves.”
Five opposition MPs have now been expelled from the
Judiciary Committee hearing on the bill after the brawl: Giorgi Vashadze, Paata
Manjgaladze, Ana Natsvlishvili, Levan Khabeishvili and Khatia Dekanoidze.
The controversial bill was introduced by the Georgian Dream
party, and would require organisations that accept funding from abroad to
register as “foreign agents” or face fines.
But the bill has drawn fierce backlash and caused strain for
Georgian citizens who aim to join the EU.
European countries and the EU have opposed the bill – but
the country has already deepened their ties with Russia.
After the bill was introduced last year, protestors threw
Molotov cocktails, fireworks and stones at police in the capitol city of
Tbilisi.
But Givi Mikanadze, a Georgian Dream lawmaker, told national
TV last year: “Georgian society absolutely deserves to know which organisations
are being financed, from which sources.”
More than 60 civil society organisations and media outlets
have said they will not comply with the bill if it is signed into law.
Protestors outside of the parliament building on Monday,
April 15, chanted: “No to the Russian law!”
Saba Gotua, an architect, told AFP: “Georgia’s society is
strong enough not to allow the country to slide into Russian-styled
authoritarianism.”
But the Georgian Dream party said the bill will combat
“pseudo-liberal values” imposed by foreigners and promote transparency about
foreign funding.
Watch the video of the fight below.
