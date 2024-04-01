Men drugged, robbed clean and left in a cab by ‘Mchele Ladies’, whom they had picked at a club in Lang’ata - Even the cab driver was not spared (VIDEO).

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Three men, including a cab driver, were drugged and robbed by suspected 'Mchele Ladies' before being abandoned in the cab.
The victims
met the ladies at a nightclub in Lang’ata and after partying all night long,
they hailed a cab to ferry them to an Airbnb in Nairobi West.
They continued
drinking in the vehicle, not knowing that the lady in the co-driver seat was serving them spiked drinks.
The
cunning ladies gave the cab driver a soda which was spiked with stupefying
drugs.
On arriving at Muhoho
Avenue in South C, the 2 guys blacked out and the ladies upon learning the driver
was also 'fading', asked him to park.
The
notorious mchele ladies fled after robbing the victims of their personal items.
A
video shared on social media shows curious passersby milling around the cab.
The
victims were zombified after consuming the spiked drinks.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments