Las Vegas substitute teacher arrested after fist fight with high school student who called him racial slurs (VIDEO)







Friday, April 26, 2024 – Video of a fistfight between a long-term substitute teacher and a student in a hallway at Valley High School has made its way online.

The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested 27-year-old Re’Kwon Smith on Thursday, April 25, following the fight.

Sources tell News 3 it started around 9:30 a.m. when a verbal argument escalated between Smith and a student. The student is accused of using racial slurs towards Smith who reacted by punching the student and starting the fist fight, according to CCSD sources.

A group of students appear to surround the duo as they attempt to hit one another. Smith is accused of swinging and seeming to hit the student to the ground in the video. The student gets back on his feet and continues to engage in the fight.

The man identified by CCSD Police as Smith is seen in another video throwing five punches and strikes the student in the face, knocking him to the ground again. The man stands over the student and then slaps him across the face.

As the student continues to lie on the ground, the man identified as Smith steps to the side and says, “You lost your mind, boy."





Students attempt to help the student up to his feet as a whistle starts to blow in the background and a Campus Security Monitor in a red shirt and hat appears.

Smith is seen in the video telling the student again about losing his mind.

The student replied, “You’re going to jail,” and included a racial slur.

CCSD later released a statement, saying: CCSD does not tolerate violence of any kind. Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect. Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

A letter to Valley High School families confirmed the altercation, stating they "are aware of an altercation involving a staff member and a student."

"The information is preliminary, however, please know that CCSDPD is investigating the matter. Once we have information to share we will be sure to update our community," the statement added.





Police booked Smith into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to battery with substantial bodily harm and disturbance of school.

CCSD said Smith was a substitute assigned to Valley High School and has been employed by the District since November 2023.

He will be removed from CCSD’s substitute pool and is no longer eligible to serve as a substitute in the District.

Watch the video below.