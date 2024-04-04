LADY brutally beaten by her police officer boyfriend (PHOTOs)



Thursday, April 4, 2024 – A South African woman, Thandeka Ngcongo took to Facebook to narrate how she was allegedly physically assaulted by her boyfriend, Mbongeni Mthembu, who is a police officer.

“Yesterday, I was brutally Beaten by my boyfriend, who is a police officer who works at Mpumalanga police station in Hammardale, I didn't get help to open a case. Please help. I need justice for myself,” she wrote.

The Provincial Deputy Chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters in KZN, Thobisile Kamlenzeni Nkosi, who confirmed the incident in a post on Facebook, said a case has been opened as the accused officer attached to Hammarsdale Police Station, had been arrested and made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

He was released on bail and will appear in court on May 3, 2024.