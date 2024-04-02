'It happens in war' - Israeli PM NETANYAHU apologizes for airstrike that killed American, British, Canadian and Australian citizens in Gaza



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, April 2 apologized for what he described as an “unintentional” airstrike that killed a dual US-Canada citizen and six other aid workers as they were delivering food in Gaza.

The victims also included citizens of Britain, Australia, and Poland, according to Spanish celebrity chef José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen.

Speaking in Hebrew in a video message released on X, Netanyahu said:

“Unfortunately, on the last day, there was a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip.”

“It happens in war, we check it to the end, we are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again,” he added.

The Israeli missile killed six staffers of the World Central Kitchen charity and their Palestinian driver as they were travelling in a three-car convoy after delivering more than 100 tons of food in northern Gaza.

The non-profit organization claimed that its workers were struck despite the convoy coordinating its movements with the Israeli forces.

World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore said in a statement she was “appalled” but what she called “a targeted attack by the IDF,” which she labeled “unforgivable.”

World Central Kitchen said it was suspending its operations in Gaza immediately a decision that comes at a crucial time, with Northern Gaza said to be on the brink of famine.

Spanish celebrity chef José Andrés lashed out at the Israeli government in his statement announcing the deaths of his workers.

“The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing,” he said. “It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon.”

World leaders have been weighing in on the tragedy, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese demanding “full accountability” for the death of an Australian WCK worker identified as Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom.

The White House said it was “heartbroken and deeply troubled by the airstrike” and also called on Israel to “swiftly investigate what happened.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked and saddened,” adding “Clearly there are questions that need to be answered.”