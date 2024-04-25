"I hope we’ll find a miracle" CELINE DION gives health update



Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – Iconic singer, Celine Dion, who suffers from a rare neurological disorder, said in her first interview since announcing the diagnosis that she is well but hoping for a miracle.

The Canadian pop star, 56, added that she is taking life "one day at a time."

She first disclosed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, with noise or emotional distress known to trigger spasms.

As the cover star of Vogue France's May edition, she told the magazine she was "well" but that her condition requires "a lot of work."

She said: "Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy.

“I haven’t beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now, I have to learn to live with it.”

There is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, which is progressive, but treatment can help control symptoms.

According to the US National Institutes of Health, it affects twice as many women as men.

In May last year, Dion was forced to cancel a string of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, saying she was not strong enough to tour.

Asked about her ability to return to the stage, Dion told Vogue France she "can't answer that" right now.

"I don't know... My body will tell me," she said.