Husband and accomplices sought for attempted murder of his wife in South Africa



Monday, April 14, 2024 – A 37-year-old man, Ramith Aneerudh, is being sought for the attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery of his wife in South Africa.

The 34-year-old victim contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) on Sunday afternoon, April 14, requesting assistance to locate her husband and two of his accomplices.

The woman explained that on Wednesday, at approximately 13:30, her husband advised her that he needed to visit an attorney to fetch documents and wanted her to accompany him.

The husband then drove them both in her white GWM with registration ND 538 455 to an isolated location in Amanzimtoti - KZN.

While questioning his intentions regarding the unusual location, a man later identified as Kyle Clayton opened her door and dragged her out of the vehicle.

Her husband thereafter deprived her of her two cellphones. Clayton and a second male began strangling her with a rope.

Her husband watched and instructed the men to speed up the process while she was being strangled.





The female thereafter lost consciousness & woke up in a sugar cane plantation in Ifafa - KZN approximately 45 kilometres from Amanzimtoti - KZN. She was in the front seat of a silver Opel Corsa (registration unknown) driven by Clayton. It is believed that her body was to be dumped in the sugar cane plantation.

Her husband and the third suspect, an unknown coloured male were not present. She begged Clayton to spare her life but he ignored her pleas and made telephonic contact with someone informing them that the female was still alive.

The victim believed that Clayton was in contact with her husband. During the conversation, he advised the person that he had no fuel and cigarettes.

Clayton advised the female that her husband was returning. He became agitated after a lengthy waiting period and drove off with the victim. He advised her that he was proceeding to purchase cigarettes. While travelling at approximately 80 km/h, the woman opened the car door and jumped from the moving vehicle.

She fled to three males who were waiting on the side of the road. Their female employer arrived shortly thereafter and the victim explained her situation. Clayton attempted to convince them that he was assisting her but drove off when they contacted Law Enforcement.

The female employer then provided her with a cellphone to contact family and transported the victim to her residence in the area.

Her family then waited for relatives to fetch the victim who was thereafter transported back to Durban - KZN and received medical attention.





The woman later established that R34 000 in cash was transferred from her bank account.

She scrutinized her bank statement and discovered that R300 was transferred via E-Wallet at the time she was held captive in Ifafa - KZN.

The money may have been paid to Clayton to purchase fuel and cigarettes. She believed that her own money was used to pay the suspects to kill her.

She saved the cellphone number and viewed the WhatsApp status. She confirmed from the display picture that the number belonged to Kyle Clayton.

The woman has since received multiple voice notes and calls from unfamiliar numbers from individuals informing her that they were going to kill her if the matter was pursued.

A criminal case (126/03/2024) was registered at the Amanzimtoti SAPS.

The Investigating Officer informed a Reaction Officer during a telephonic conversation that the suspects have been evading police since the matter was reported.

He requested that the information be circulated in an attempt to apprehend the trio.

The victims car remains unrecovered. The suspects are considered dangerous and should not be approached.