How a househelp stole Sh10 Million from her Chinese employer in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi and vanished.





Monday, April 15, 2024 - Detectives have launched a manhunt for a househelp who stole Sh10 Million from her Chinese employer along Kindaruma Road on Friday, April 12.

The Chinese woman identified as Yang Fang told the police that the theft incident happened at her apartment.

She reportedly removed the cash from a safe and stuffed it in a black backpack, before placing it on a couch in the sitting room.

She was intending to use the money to purchase fish food for selling.

The househelp stole the money and vanished when her employer left for her bedroom to pick up some personal stuff she had forgotten.

She claimed that the suspect was the only one in the sitting room.

Police visited the scene and reviewed the security cameras and established the house girl left the apartment using a lift.

She later walked out of the compound carrying the black bag.

She is said to have crossed to Ngong Road and boarded a private car to an unknown destination.

Police said they are investigating the claims.

No arrest or recovery has been made so far.

