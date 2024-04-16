A heavily drunk Kikuyu man almost ran over by cars along a busy road in Gatundu North - Alcoholism is a major problem in Central Kenya (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - An X user has shared a video of a drunk man who was almost run over by cars at the Gatukuyu area in Gatundu North.

The heavily drunk man was filmed staggering along a busy road as he made his way home.

He was too drunk to support himself.

He lay in the middle of the road, forcing motorists to slow down to avoid running over him amid the foggy weather.

At some point, a lorry almost ran over him.

Thika-based journalist Moses Ngige shared the video on his X account and urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to come up with new tactics to fight the alcohol menace in the Mt Kenya region.

“It looks like it's getting out of control! See how this drunkard is risking his life in Gatukuyu, Gatundu North. Dear Rigathi, you need to introduce new tactics if we are to win this war,” he wrote.

The video comes at a time when the government has heightened the war on illicit brew, especially in Central Kenya.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been leading the war against the alcohol menace in his backyard.





Watch the video.

😭 It looks like it's getting out of control! See how this drunkard is risking his life in Gatukuyu, Gatundu North. Dear DP @rigathi you need to introduce new tactics if we are to win this war. #NgigeUpdates pic.twitter.com/UXQC8u6vpg — 𝕄𝕠𝕤𝕖𝕤 ℕ𝕘𝕚𝕘𝕖 ♐💎 (@MosesNgigeKE) April 15, 2024

