A heavily drunk Kikuyu man almost ran over by cars along a busy road in Gatundu North - Alcoholism is a major problem in Central Kenya (VIDEO).

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - An X user has shared a video of a drunk man who was almost run over by cars at the Gatukuyu area in Gatundu North.
The heavily drunk man
was filmed staggering along a busy road as he made his way home.
He was too drunk to
support himself.
He lay in the middle
of the road, forcing motorists to slow down to avoid running over him amid the
foggy weather.
At some point, a lorry
almost ran over him.
Thika-based journalist
Moses Ngige shared the video on his X account and urged Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua to come up with new tactics to fight the alcohol menace in the Mt
Kenya region.
“It looks like it's
getting out of control! See how this drunkard is risking his life in Gatukuyu,
Gatundu North. Dear Rigathi, you need to
introduce new tactics if we are to win this war,” he wrote.
The video comes at a
time when the government has heightened the war on illicit brew, especially in
Central Kenya.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been leading the war against the alcohol menace in his backyard.
Watch the video.
😭 It looks like it's getting out of control! See how this drunkard is risking his life in Gatukuyu, Gatundu North. Dear DP @rigathi you need to introduce new tactics if we are to win this war. #NgigeUpdates pic.twitter.com/UXQC8u6vpg— 𝕄𝕠𝕤𝕖𝕤 ℕ𝕘𝕚𝕘𝕖 ♐💎 (@MosesNgigeKE) April 15, 2024
