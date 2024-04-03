Gospel singer shot dead inside church by her husband in South Africa



Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – A worship leader, Funanani Mbedzi, has died after she was allegedly killed inside her church by her husband during the Easter celebration.

According to South African police, the murder suspect entered the church in Makonde Shadani village, outside Thohoyandou, around 6 pm while the congregation was engaged in worship and shot at his wife multiple times.

Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba while confirming the incident, said the husband fled the scene after killing his partner.

“While the motive behind this appalling incident remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be ruled out. The man handed himself over to the police yesterday after being on the run for two days.”

According to Ledwaba, the suspect’s licensed firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was confiscated during the arrest.