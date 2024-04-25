"Electricity production is too much" Tanzania shuts down five hydroelectric stations to reduce excess power supply

Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – Prime Minister of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa, has announced the shutdown of five hydroelectric stations in the country, in order to reduce excess electricity supply in the national grid.
Mr Majaliwa said the main plant alone, which is Mwalimu
Nyerere Hydroelectric Station, has already generated enough electricity to
power major cities, including the country’s main commercial hub, Dar es Salaam.
The BBC quoted an official of Tanesco, the power company run
by the country as saying, “We have turned off all these stations because the
demand is low and the electricity production is too much, we have no allocation
now.”
Following heavy rains that began earlier in the year, the
2,115MW Julius Nyerere hydropower dam is said to be filled up with water.
The shutdown makes it the first time the country, which
suffers chronic power shortages, will be shutting its hydroelectric stations
over excess production.
The development comes just two months after the first
turbine, with a capacity of 235 MW of a new hydroelectric plant, was switched
on, in order to increase the power generation capacity and help reduce months
of power rationing.
