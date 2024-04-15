Drama as rowdy youth confront striking doctors in Eldoret town and threaten to stone them (VIDEO).





Monday, April 15, 2024 - There was drama after striking doctors who staged protests in Eldoret town were countered by hundreds of youth, forcing them to end their protests prematurely.

The rowdy youth staged a counter-protest at the same venue where the doctors had prepared to organise their march.

Overwhelmed by the huge number of youth blocking the roads, the medics retreated to re-strategise.

Some of the doctors seemed enraged by what they had met and wanted to engage the protesting locals.

They had to be restrained by their leadership to avoid a violent confrontation.

The youth threatened to stone the doctors if they did not return to their workstations.

It is alleged that the youth had been hired to counter the doctors during the protests.

Watch the video.

This is Eldoret where Drs are having a peaceful march. It looks like the govt is succeeding in turning the public against Drs, by hiring goons to cause chaos. Is this the 'public nuisance' Koome was referring to?

Uncalled for!#DoctorsStrikeKE pic.twitter.com/8FiD8kzcx7 — Ochola Ochieng' (@dr_ocholaherald) April 15, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.