Drama as rowdy youth confront striking doctors in Eldoret town and threaten to stone them (VIDEO).

The rowdy youth staged a counter-protest at the same venue where the doctors had
prepared to organise their march.
Overwhelmed by the huge
number of youth blocking the roads, the medics retreated to
re-strategise.
Some of the doctors
seemed enraged by what they had met and wanted to engage the protesting locals.
They had to be
restrained by their leadership to avoid a violent confrontation.
The youth threatened to
stone the doctors if they did not return to their workstations.
It is alleged that the
youth had been hired to counter the doctors during the protests.
Watch the video.
This is Eldoret where Drs are having a peaceful march. It looks like the govt is succeeding in turning the public against Drs, by hiring goons to cause chaos. Is this the 'public nuisance' Koome was referring to?— Ochola Ochieng' (@dr_ocholaherald) April 15, 2024
Uncalled for!#DoctorsStrikeKE pic.twitter.com/8FiD8kzcx7
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments