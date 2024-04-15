A lethal rifle recovered from a 4-man gang that has been terrorizing Nakuru residents after police ambushed them, leading to a gun battle (PHOTOs).





Monday, April 15, 2024 - Following a spate of violent robberies within Nakuru North Sub-County where in every incident a rifle was used, a team comprising officers from DCI HQS, DCI Nakuru North, and OCS Lanet on a mission to track down the perpetrators recovered the LIAI rifle that was being used after a fatal shootout with an armed gang.

Acting on intelligence that an armed gang was sighted at Nakuru's Umoja Estate, the team conducted a sting operation in the area where the four-man gang was ambushed and ordered to surrender.

But in defiance, they opened frenzied fire on the officers triggering a retaliation in self-defense.

Two gang members were shot dead while two others managed to escape with suspected gunshot wounds.

Their pursuit is underway.

From the felled robbers, a LIAI rifle loaded with four rounds of ammunition, a panga, dagger, hammer, a pair of pliers, balaclavas, and spent cartridges were recovered.

The scene has since been processed by the Crime Scene Investigators and the bodies moved to Nakuru Annex Morgue awaiting identification.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.