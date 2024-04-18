DRAMA as a lady of the night confronts a man who refused to pay her 300 bob for services rendered and attempted to run away (VIDEO).





Friday, April 19, 2024 - A lady who hawks flesh in the dingy streets of Nairobi at night was filmed confronting a young man who reportedly refused to pay her after satisfying his manly needs.

The man picked her up in the streets and agreed to pay her Sh 300.

However, he turned against her after a steamy session in a dingy lodging and attempted to run away after they were done.

The no-nonsense lady followed him and demanded her dues.

“Soo tatu inafanya ukimbie hivyo vyote. Soo tatu only,” she was heard asking him in the video while breathing fire.

Some men who had gathered around demanded that he pays her Sh 500 for wasting her time by attempting to run away or face the music.

The hapless man said he had only 300 bob.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

DRAMA as a lady of the night confronts a man who refused to pay her 300 bob for services rendered and attempted to run away pic.twitter.com/JHn1RrImkE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 19, 2024

