Details emerge that troubled Kisii Governor SIMBA ARATI only eats food prepared by his wife for fear of being poisoned and carries drinking water from home.





Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Troubled Kisii Governor, Simba Arati, is reportedly living in fear of being poisoned by his political enemies.

Word has it that he has stopped eating food in hotels or at events.

He only eats food prepared by his Chinese wife and carries drinking water from home.

He has also stopped operating from the official Governor’s residence.

Initially, he shunned the designated County Governor’s office and set up a new one.

At that time, he was not involved in any political storm but had accused his predecessor of engaging in witchcraft.

He was reportedly scared of the power of black magic which he claimed the former county boss planted in the office.

Here is the political 411 according to Sunday Nation.





