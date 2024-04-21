Boyfriend to the 18-year-old Nyeri lady beaten to death by her step-dad after falling pregnant posts videos to reminisce the good times they had together (WATCH).

Sunday, April 21, 2024 - An 18-year-old lady from Nyeri lost her life after her stepdad beat her to death.

According to sources, the deceased lady, identified as Faith Ngina, was confronted by her stepdad after he learnt that she was pregnant.

He used a coffee stem to beat her to death.

Faith was waiting to join the university later this year, only for her life to be cut short by her stepfather.

Her boyfriend has been posting videos on Tiktok to reminisce about the good times that they had together.

He is believed to be the man behind her pregnancy.

The two lovebirds were madly in love.

