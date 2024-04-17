CHRISSY TEIGEN defends JEFF BEZOS' fiancée after a notorious restaurateur unleashed a barrage of venom toward her

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Chrissy Teigen, a supermodel and wife of
American singer John Legend has defended Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren
Sanchez after a notorious restaurateur unleashed a barrage of venom
towards her for no real reason at all.
Balthazar owner Keith McNally randomly threw up a
bunch of Instagram photos of Lauren Monday with her billionaire fiancé, Jeff
Bezos at various high-profile events on Monday, April 15, adding a totally
out-of-line caption that touched on her appearance and what he considers her
aura too.
He wrote;
"Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos' New wife [sic] – Lauren Sanchez – ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING? What an ugly and **king SMUG – LOOKING couple they make. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?"
Reacting to this, Chrissy hopped into his comment section to
defend Lauren, writing "She's actually incredibly dynamic, accomplished,
and kind, and everyone who knows her would say the same."
American TV channel, MSNBC journalist, Stephanie
Ruhle clapped back too, calling his comment flat-out mean, and adding it
was people like him who sucked the joy out of social media. Some fans of Lauren
also called him out too.
This isn’t Keith’s first rodeo stirring up headlines with
his outbursts. Back in 2022, he famously called UK actor and TV
host, James Corden a "cretin" for allegedly mistreating his
staff at Balthazar in New York City.
