CHRISSY TEIGEN defends JEFF BEZOS' fiancée after a notorious restaurateur unleashed a barrage of venom toward her





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Chrissy Teigen, a supermodel and wife of American singer John Legend has defended Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez after a notorious restaurateur unleashed a barrage of venom towards her for no real reason at all.

Balthazar owner Keith McNally randomly threw up a bunch of Instagram photos of Lauren Monday with her billionaire fiancé, Jeff Bezos at various high-profile events on Monday, April 15, adding a totally out-of-line caption that touched on her appearance and what he considers her aura too.

He wrote;

"Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos' New wife [sic] – Lauren Sanchez – ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING? What an ugly and **king SMUG – LOOKING couple they make. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?"





Reacting to this, Chrissy hopped into his comment section to defend Lauren, writing "She's actually incredibly dynamic, accomplished, and kind, and everyone who knows her would say the same."

American TV channel, MSNBC journalist, Stephanie Ruhle clapped back too, calling his comment flat-out mean, and adding it was people like him who sucked the joy out of social media. Some fans of Lauren also called him out too.

This isn’t Keith’s first rodeo stirring up headlines with his outbursts. Back in 2022, he famously called UK actor and TV host, James Corden a "cretin" for allegedly mistreating his staff at Balthazar in New York City.