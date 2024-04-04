"Best feeling ever" DAVIDO speaks about being a father of twins



Thursday, April 4, 2024 – David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed his joy at being the father of twins.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Davido said being a father is the “best feeling ever.”

According to him, despite initial concerns from others about the challenges of raising twins with his wife, the experience has been the opposite.

He said: “I remember when they came, everybody was calling like, ‘They have twins, blah, blah, blah. It’s gonna be hard.’ But my twins are blessed. They don’t even cry.

“They’re just calm, and they’re just growing so fast. It’s just a blessing. Thank God for everything, really.”

This comes months after Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, welcomed the twins in the United States of America.

In 2022, the couple's first son, Ifeanyi, drowned in a pool at their residence in Banana Island, Lagos.