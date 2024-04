Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Victor Boniface has shared a photo from his humble days to motivate his followers.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker took to X, just a day after his club lifted the Bundesliga trophy for the first time in their 120-year existence to reflect on his past.

Boniface, whose goalscoring exploits have been pivotal to Leverkusen’s title charge, shared a throwback photo of himself as a boy and wrote:

“If you like give up.”