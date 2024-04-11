Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Jobs
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
Home
News
Politics
Editorial
Entertainment
Gossip
Media
Features
Photos
Lifestyle
Home
Forum
Any day I fight with my fellow man over a woman, Oh Lord allow them to beat me very well - Man prays
Any day I fight with my fellow man over a woman, Oh Lord allow them to beat me very well - Man prays
Thursday, April 11, 2024
–
A man, Emzy Rommy has said that he deserves to be mercilessly beaten the day he fights with a fellow man over a woman.
Tags
Africa
Forum
Newer
Older
You may like these posts
Post a Comment
0 Comments
Get new posts from DAILY POST by email:
Subscribe
Powered by
Search for stories on DAILY POST
Latest Posts
5/recent/post-list
Follow us
Follow us on X
Follow @twitter
Follow us on facebook
Contact Us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
Popular Posts
Reverend RUTH WAMUYU’s marriage on the rocks after her husband impregnated a female congregant - See the beautiful Kamba lady behind her marital woes (PHOTOs).
April 05, 2024
The beautiful KMTC lady in viral PHOTOs that men have been salivating on the internet gets married to a rich ‘Mbaba’ in a colorful traditional ceremony (PHOTOs).
April 03, 2024
It is a recipe for chaos!! – ODM calls out RUTO after he appointed KRA chairman as UDA Director of Elections
April 03, 2024
Meet BOBO SHANTY, a beautiful lady killed alongside the gang that robbed a Somali businessman of Ksh 3.9 Million in Eastleigh - Her body was found dumped in Ruiru (PHOTOs).
April 10, 2024
The notorious thug captured on CCTV shooting and robbing a businessman in Eastleigh of Ksh 3.9 Million brutally killed and his body dumped at City Mortuary - See his PHOTOs.
April 08, 2024
Contact us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
FROM
Editor's Picks
5/News/post-list
Politics
5/Politics/post-list
Copyright ©
DAILY POST
Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Jobs
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
0 Comments