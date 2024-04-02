American actor ASHTON KUTCHER is expecting a subpoena over DIDDY's trafficking probe



Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – American actor, Ashton Kutcher is reportedly expecting a subpoena over his 'good friend' Sean 'Diddy' Combs as part of the hip hop mogul's trafficking investigation.

Last month, Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents raided Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles mansions, while his alleged associate, Brendan Paul 25, who was accused of being his 'drug mule,' was arrested by police.

Diddy, 54, and Ashton, 46, have been friends for decades, but the former Punk'd host will not be commenting on the scandal, with insiders claiming his wife Mila, 40, has forbidden any contact.

'There is no way in hell Ashton or Mila will be showing any sort of public support for Diddy right now,' the source told DaiyMail exclusively.

'Regardless of Ashton's long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie's lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones.

'Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact. He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years.'

In October 2023, Ashton and his wife Mila, 40, came under fire after sharing letters of support for their former That 70's Show costar Danny, in which they pleaded for the judge to show leniency to the actor before he was sentenced to 30 years.

Danny, 47, had already been found guilty of raping two women when the Hollywood A-listers aired their pleas.

In their letters, obtained by DailyMail, both Ashton and Mila spoke highly of Danny, claiming he always 'treated people with decency, equality, and generosity.'

Following the backlash, the couple, who got married in 2015 and share two children – posted an apology video, and Ashton stepped down as chair of his anti-child s3x abuse organization.

Speaking to DailyMail, the insider added: 'Ashton and Mila have been laying super low since the Danny Masterson support and they are in no way about to get sucked into this mess.

'They are focusing on their family and their marriage and enjoying the lowkey home life right now.'

Ashton and Diddy have been friends for more than two decades, with the pair speaking highly of each other in interviews.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018, Diddy revealed that Ashton's MTV show Punk'd - which he fronted from 2003 to 2007 - brought them together.

He recalled: 'I gave [Ashton] a call one day and said, "I heard you are going to Punk me and I just don't think that's a good idea. If you do that that will not end well for you, but I think we should work out a deal."'