“You can’t pay my bills because I like material things. Face your studies” - 20-year-old LADY tells guy asking her out (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – An audio recording of a 20-year-old lady turning down the advances of a 20-year-old man has made the rounds on social media.
The young man apparently took interest in the lady and
decided to ask her out.
In the released audio recording, the lady can be heard
telling the guy to concentrate on his studies as he cannot fund her lifestyle.
According to her, she is a material girl.
The audio has left social media users amused with many
stating that the lady actually told the guy the truth.
Listen to the audio below
“You can’t pay my bills because I like material things. Face your studies” - 20-year-old LADY tells guy asking her out pic.twitter.com/qrdKyXEMge— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 21, 2024
