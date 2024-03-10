VICTOR OSIMHEN may join Man United or PSG – Former Chelsea star PETIT



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Former Chelsea and France star, Emmanuel Petit has hinted that Victor Osimhen may join either Manchester United or Paris Saint Germain due to their financial power.

The Edo native has been linked with several clubs such as Chelsea, Real Madrid, Man United and PSG but in a chat with TEAMtalk, the 1998 World Cup winner stated that Arsenal could have been his main option but the Gunners’ inability to compete financially with other top clubs in Europe will make it difficult for them to sign him.

“Gabriel Jesus always gives his all, but he always lacks the coolness in front of goal. Perhaps a big-name new signing would somehow give him wings,” he said.

“Evan Ferguson would prevail due to his effectiveness and coolness.

“I think Osimhen is more likely to move elsewhere, for example to Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United, because they simply have more money.”

Victor Osimhen has scored 11 goals in 16 matches so far in the Serie A 2023/2024 season