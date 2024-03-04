US Supreme Court unanimously rejects attempt to remove TRUMP from 2024 election ballot

Monday, March 04, 2024 – The US Supreme Court on Monday removed March 4, a potential hurdle to Donald Trump’s bid to come back to the White House, unanimously dismissing a Colorado state court ruling that could have barred him from the ballot for engaging in insurrection.
The ruling in favour of the former president came a day
before the Super Tuesday primaries that are expected to finalize Trump’s march
toward the Republican nomination to contest against USS President Joe Biden in
November.
The question before the 9 justices was whether Trump was
ineligible to appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Colorado
because he engaged in an insurrection, the January 6, 2021 assault on the US
Capitol by his supporters.
In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court said “the judgment of
the Colorado Supreme Court… cannot stand,” meaning 77-year-old Trump, the
Republican White House frontrunner, can appear on the state’s primary ballot.
“All nine Members of the
Court agree with that result,” they added.
The case stemmed from a ruling in December by the state
Supreme Court in Colorado, one of the 15 states and territories voting on Super
Tuesday.
The court, citing the 14th Amendment to the Constitution,
ruled that Trump should be kicked off the ballot because of his role in the
January 6 attack on Congress, when a mob tried to halt certification of Biden’s
2020 election victory.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding
public office if they engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” after once
pledging to support and defend the Constitution.
But during two hours of arguments last month, both
conservative and liberal justices on the US Supreme Court expressed concern
about having individual states decide which candidates can be on the
presidential ballot this November.
On Monday, the top court ruled that “responsibility for
enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with
Congress and not the States.”
The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War,
was aimed at preventing supporters of the slave-holding breakaway Confederacy
from being elected to Congress or from holding federal positions.
Besides the Colorado case, the Supreme Court has also agreed
to hear Trump’s claim that he is immune from criminal prosecution as a former
president and cannot be tried on separate charges of conspiring to overturn the
2020 election.
Trump was impeached by the Democratic-majority House of
Representatives for inciting an insurrection but was acquitted thanks to
Republican support in the Senate.
