US-based African Professor, UJU ANYA, gets engaged to her lesbian partner

Saturday, March 23, 2024 – US-based African Professor, Uju Anya, is engaged to her Lesbian partner, Sirry Alang.
Anya shared the news on her social media handle today, March 23. Uju wrote;
‘Y'all. She said we were
going to Summer Lee's party. I arrived to pick her up and had the most
delicious shock. She colluded with folks, people flew in, we were surrounded by
love. In front of our children and dear friends, Sirry Alang asked me to be her
wife. And I said yes.''
Sirry who is a Professor as well, took to Uju's comment section to further express her love.
Watch a video from the surprise proposal below
