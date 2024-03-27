US Ambassador MEG WHITMAN now reveals why RUTO is too scared of Haiti gangs - Look! No wonder he has been flip-flopping

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - The United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has stated that several factors are behind the delay in deploying Kenyan police officers to Haiti.
Speaking during an official trip to Nyeri yesterday, Whitman
listed the fact that the US Department of Defence feels it is necessary to set
up a camp in Haiti, which the Kenyan officers will use during their operation
in the Caribbean nation.
Whitman further outlined that the Kenyan police need to be
trained to prepare them adequately for the mission on top of being vetted.
The former corporate executive further outlined that the
parties financing the mission, need time to put in place frameworks to bankroll
the operation.
"These are very complicated missions. This is not a UN
peacekeeping mission. It is a different kind of mission," Whitman noted.
Kenyan Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei
has also cited the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry as a factor
derailing the deployment.
While clarifying the delay in disbursement of the funds
meant for the mission, the US envoy noted the United Nations was still in the
process of setting up a trust fund.
The trust fund would be used to collect the donations made
by different countries to fund the multinational mission in Haiti
and Kenya can only access the funds once the trust fund is set up.
“There is the UN Trust fund that needs to be set up so that
Kenya can be given the money to undertake the Haiti mission and these things
take time,” Meg Whitman noted.
