US Ambassador MEG WHITMAN now reveals why RUTO is too scared of Haiti gangs - Look! No wonder he has been flip-flopping

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - The United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has stated that several factors are behind the delay in deploying Kenyan police officers to Haiti.

Speaking during an official trip to Nyeri yesterday, Whitman listed the fact that the US Department of Defence feels it is necessary to set up a camp in Haiti, which the Kenyan officers will use during their operation in the Caribbean nation.

Whitman further outlined that the Kenyan police need to be trained to prepare them adequately for the mission on top of being vetted.

The former corporate executive further outlined that the parties financing the mission, need time to put in place frameworks to bankroll the operation.

"These are very complicated missions. This is not a UN peacekeeping mission. It is a different kind of mission," Whitman noted.

Kenyan Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei has also cited the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry as a factor derailing the deployment.

While clarifying the delay in disbursement of the funds meant for the mission, the US envoy noted the United Nations was still in the process of setting up a trust fund.

The trust fund would be used to collect the donations made by different countries to fund the multinational mission in Haiti and Kenya can only access the funds once the trust fund is set up.

“There is the UN Trust fund that needs to be set up so that Kenya can be given the money to undertake the Haiti mission and these things take time,” Meg Whitman noted.

