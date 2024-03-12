UK bans overseas health workers from bringing dependants



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – The United Kingdom (UK) has banned health and care workers from foreign countries from bringing dependants to the country.

This was announced in a statement released by the UK Home Office on Monday, March 11.

According to the UK government, the measure was part of its plan to reduce migration into the country, adding that overseas care workers brought an estimated 120,000 dependants to the UK in the year ending September 23.

“From today, care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants. This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration.” the statement reads

Recall that the UK Home Office had on Tuesday, Jan 2, announced the commencement of the implementation of its policy banning students from bringing in dependants via the study visa route.