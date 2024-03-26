Tourism CS ALFRED MUTUA appoints JAMES MBUGUA as the KICC CEO

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Dr Alfred Mutua, has appointed James Mbugua Mwaura as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC).

In a Gazette Notice dated March 25, 2025, Mutua said Mbugua would assume office on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 48 (1) of the Tourism Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife appoints- James Mbugia Mwaura to be the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, for three (3) years, with effect from the 26th March 2024 Dated the 25th March 2024," the notice read in part.

Mwaura's primary responsibility will be to lead efforts in boosting Kenya's conference tourism sector and establishing the country as a preferred global destination for meetings.

Nana Wanjiku Gecaga concluded her seven-year tenure as CEO of KICC in 2022, expressing her heartfelt appreciation to her superiors for their integral role in her accomplishments during her leadership at the organization.

“In life, everything happens for a reason and a season. One of my seasons has come to an end while my next season is just starting.

"December 29, 2022, I ended my 7 years of duty as KICC CEO and 14 years in government and successfully served three presidents of Kenya and 26 years altogether in the hospitality industry.

