Actor JUSSIE SMOLLETT's appeals case to be heard in Illinois Supreme Court

Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Actor Jussie Smollett's appeal of his criminal conviction will now be heard in Illinois Supreme Court.
His appeal to the State Supreme Court is approved, and the
Supreme Court justices will weigh his case once and for all.
Jussie has been appealing his conviction since a jury found
him guilty of lying to cops about a hate crime he claimed he'd been
victim to. He was defiant after the verdict came in and while he
was sentenced to 150 days in jail, he spent only served 6 days behind
bars before he was sprung as his appeal worked its way through the court
system.
He was handed a loss in an Illinois appeals court when he
first asked them to look over the case, with a 3-judge panel upholding the
conviction and finding that the jury was justified in their decision.
Jussie appealed that decision, throwing a Hail Mary in hopes
that the Illinois Supreme Court would hear him out and now, they've signalled
they're willing to do that.
Jussie's whole argument here on why his conviction should be
tossed is based on his claim that he had a deal with the prosecutors who were
first handling his case, which he says explicitly stated he wouldn't be
prosecuted if he signed up for their terms.
The special prosecutor, however, said the deal Jussie
thought he'd struck with the previous team did not, in fact, protect him from
further charges and he also argued double jeopardy doesn't apply in this case.
It's all very technical, but the special prosecutor is asking the State Supreme
Court to reject his bid.
