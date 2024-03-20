Tennis world No.2, ARYNA SABALENKA's boyfriend KONSTANTIN KOLTSOV 'was likely very drunk' when he fell from 23rd floor of hotel, claims his ex-wife

Police confirmed on Tuesday, March 19, that Koltsov, who had
been dating Australian Open champion Sabalenka, 25, for three years, died on
Monday in an 'apparent suicide' after jumping from a hotel balcony in Miami. He
was 42.
The Belarusian former professional hockey player is believed to have joined his girlfriend in the city as she prepared for the Miami Open, where she begins her campaign this Friday.
The Miami-Dade Police Department has taken over the
investigation into the suspected suicide, but in an interview with media in her
native Belarus, Mikhailova has given her view on what might have happened.
She has claimed that her ex-husband 'was very likely drunk'
before the fatal fall, and while she says booze bottles were found in his hotel
room, officers were unable to locate a suicide note. She also says his recent
behaviour indicated, in her view, that he was not preparing to take his own
life.
'Most likely, he was very drunk,' she told Zerkalo.
'Unfortunately, hockey players are sometimes guilty of this.
'Empty alcohol bottles were found in the room where
Konstantin stayed. There was a balcony overlooking the ocean. Probably
Konstantin did not keep track of his actions.
'We still have the old family computer with Konstantin's
email. I knew the passwords and managed to open some emails. Konstantin had
further booked apartments in a different location. Purchases that have not yet
arrived have been paid for. He rented a car for a long time.
'That is, he did not intend to die. Anything, of course, can
go to your head, but there was no sign of tragedy.'
She added that he fell from the 23rd floor at the St Regis
Bal Harbour Resort, and while the police instantly ruled out murder, their
investigation is expected to be completed within a month.
Mikhailova said that their children Daniel, Alexander, and
Stefan, aged 18, 16 and five, are coming to terms with his death and claimed
that the pair's eldest son, Daniel, is the heir to his estate.
Reflecting on her relationship with Sabalenka, Mikhailova
said: 'Nice girl. I loved Konstantin very much, but Sabalenka treated my
children well, so I have a normal attitude towards her.'
Elsewhere, Koltsov's first coach, Vladislav Astapenko, has
aired his belief that the 42-year-old's death is related to family problems.
'He had an argument, it's a family situation,' he
told Tribuna. 'I can't understand it myself, it's very difficult, it's
hard now,'
Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the
St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in reference to a male who jumped from a balcony
at 12.39am ET Monday, according to investigators.
Reports from his native Belarus had initially claimed that
Kolstov had died of a 'detached blood clot'.
Koltsov, who played hockey for the NHL's Pittsburgh
Penguins, was confirmed dead by his former club Salavat Yulaev Ufa on the
social messaging site Telegram on Tuesday.
'It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of
Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,' the Russian club's
statement read.
'He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and
respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin forever wrote himself
into the history of our club.
'Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as
part of Salavat Yulaev and did a great job on the team’s coaching staff.
'May his memory burn bright.'
The death of Sabalenka's partner comes just five years after
she lost her father Sergey following his sudden death at 43.
