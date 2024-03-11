Students of Technical University of Mombasa Kwale Campus are living in fear as armed gangs terrorize them - This lady escaped death by a whisker (PHOTOs).



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - A student at the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) Kwale Campus has raised the alarm over escalating insecurity on the campus.

Armed gangs have been targeting students and robbing them as they move in and out of the hostels.

One of the female students escaped death by a whisker after she was attacked by a machete-wielding gang and left with serious injuries.

She was rushed to the hospital where she is recuperating.

The gangs reportedly operate day and night.

“Gangs are cutting comrades going to school day and night,” the concerned student said and urged security organs to intervene.

The gangs hide in the thickets around the institution.

See photos of one of the students who was almost killed by a gang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.