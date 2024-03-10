Singer CHRIS MARTIN and actress DAKOTA JOHNSON engaged after 6 years of dating

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Chris Martin is engaged to Dakota Johnson.
The Coldplay lead vocalist asked the actress for her hand in
marriage “a while ago,” according to the Mirror.
“They have been besotted with each other from day one so
taking this next step was inevitable,” a source claimed to the publication
Wednesday, March 6.
“They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just
enjoying making their commitment official.”
The couple also reportedly has the approval of Martin’s
ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, who last October said she is “good friends” with
the Dakota and described her as “an adorable, wonderful person.”
