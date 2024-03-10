Singer CHRIS MARTIN and actress DAKOTA JOHNSON engaged after 6 years of dating



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Chris Martin is engaged to Dakota Johnson.

The Coldplay lead vocalist asked the actress for her hand in marriage “a while ago,” according to the Mirror.

“They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable,” a source claimed to the publication Wednesday, March 6.

“They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

The couple also reportedly has the approval of Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, who last October said she is “good friends” with the Dakota and described her as “an adorable, wonderful person.”