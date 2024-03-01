Shock on RUTO as RAILA ODINGA hints at vying for the presidency in 2027 even if he joins the African Union as the chairperson.

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has stated that vying for the African Union Chairperson role will not stop him from running for the presidency in 2027.

Speaking in Kisii County on Thursday when he launched an irrigation project, Raila said he would be available to vie for any seat in the future if Kenyans and his supporters urge him to do so.

Raila further argued that nothing stops him from resigning from the AUC seat to make a sixth stab for the presidency.

“If Kenyans will need me for any other job, I'll be available, I will take a break from the AU and come,” Raila said.

The former premier’s statement is a big shock to President William Ruto and his henchmen since they were thinking that Raila Odinga would exit Kenya's political scene once he is appointed African Union Chairperson.

