SHOCK as KCB goalkeeper, BRIAN OPIYO, is abducted near Taj Mall and dumped deep in Ngong Forest after he was tortured and his bank account emptied.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - KCB goalkeeper Brian Opiyo Olang’o went missing on Saturday after he was abducted by a three-man gang near Taj Mall, Embakasi, and bundled into a vehicle.
Opiyo had gone to
visit his friends and former teammates when he was abducted.
His abductors
confiscated his phone and reportedly emptied his bank account.
Luckily, he had
informed his girlfriend he was in danger before his phone was confiscated by
the gang.
He was found dumped
deep in Ngong Forest, three days after he was abducted.
He sustained injuries
after being tortured.
The victim is admitted
to a city hospital as police launch investigations.
