SAMIDOH spotted being pampered by a beautiful woman in Mombasa amidst claims he has broken up with KAREN NYAMU - He even missed their daughter’s birthday (VIDEO).



Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Controversial Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, spent his weekend in Mombasa accompanied by an unidentified woman.

He was filmed being pampered by the pretty woman as they enjoyed the cool breeze.

Samidoh, a well-known womanizer, was all smiles as he took selfie videos with the lady.

The video comes amidst claims that he has broken up with his baby mama Karen Nyamu.

The rumours were fuelled after he missed their daughter’s lavish birthday party about a week ago.

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu have been in an on-and-off relationship.

At one time, Karen Nyamu shared a live video and called him out after he physically assaulted her.

He beat her up after she secretly flew to Mombasa with a rich businessman without his knowledge.

She had vowed to dump him and sue him for assault but they later reconciled.

Watch videos of the popular Mugithi singer and the beautiful lady, whose identity has not been established.





