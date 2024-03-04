SAM ASGHARI calls BRITNEY SPEARS marriage ‘a blessing’ 6 months after calling her an abusive cheater



Monday, March 04, 2024 – Sam Asghari has changed his tune regarding his ex.

Six months earlier, he slammed Britney Spears as an abusive cheater. Now, in a new interview, the actor shared fond memories of their yearlong marriage.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time,” Asghari told People Magazine.

“And people grow apart and people move on,” he added.

The former personal trainer, 30, also said he does not have any ill will toward the singer, 42, from whom he filed for divorce in August 2023.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point, they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” he explained to the magazine.

“That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”