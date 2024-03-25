Russia charges 4 men over Moscow concert hall attack that left over 137 dead (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Russia has charged four men over the attack at a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 137 people.

All four appeared to have been beaten and one was brought to court in a wheelchair on Sunday, March 24.

They were charged with committing an act of terrorism.

The Islamic State group, or IS, said it carried out the attack at Crocus City Hall on Friday, March 22, and posted video evidence.

The four suspects were named by Russian authorities as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Fayzov.

Video showed three of them being marched by masked police into Basmanny district court in the Russian capital.





All appeared to have been beaten, Videos of brutal interrogation sessions were apparently leaked by Russian security forces, and reports suggest at least one had suffered electric shocks.

Asked about the alleged torture, Mr Peskov refused to comment.

A court statement on the Telegram messaging service said Mirzoyev had "admitted his guilt in full", while Rachabalizoda also "admitted guilt".

The men were identified as citizens of Tajikistan, Russia's state news agency Tass said.





All four are to be held in pre-trial detention until at least 22 May, the court added.

Recall that four gunmen on Friday night stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a northern Moscow suburb, and began firing on some of the estimated 6,000 people who were attending a rock concert. The attackers also set fires which engulfed the venue and caused the roof to collapse.

Russian authorities said 137 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The men who appeared in court on Sunday were arrested in the Bryansk region around 14 hours after the attack, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

Watch video below.