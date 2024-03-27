RAILA ODINGA’s man promises to educate RITA TININA’s daughter MALAIKA – God bless him!



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has offered to help the family of the late renowned journalist Rita Tinina, who died of severe pneumonia.

Speaking during the burial of Rita Tinina in Narok County on Wednesday, Narok County senator, Ledama Ole Kina noted that he would support the late journalist's daughter and offered to pay for her school fees.

"But for the person who has been left behind, Robert, I want to tell you that we will also be there.

"We will support the young girl. Personally, I will sacrifice and at least ensure that even if it's secondary school, I will pay for her. I know Rita's mum and dad have died but all in all, it is what God has said," Ole Kina said.

The celebrated former NTV reporter was found dead at her home in Kileleshwa on Sunday, March 17, shocking many who revered her craft as a scribe.

Her funeral was attended by top media practitioners and politicians who respected Tinina during her period as a journalist.

She was survived by an eight-year-old daughter, Malaika.

