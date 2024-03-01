RAILA in panic as his challenger for the coveted AU Chairman job is revealed – See the woman who wants to send BABA to Bondo again



Friday, March 1, 2024 – The race for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship just got hotter.

This is after former Somalia’s Foreign Minister Fawzia Adam declared her interest in the African Union Chairmanship to replace Moussa Faki of Chad whose final term ends in 2025.

Fawzia will now compete with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, who announced his bid on February 15, 2024.

Reports indicated that Fawzia's candidature has been endorsed by Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre who both acknowledged her expertise on matters of governance.

Daudi Aweis, Somalia's Minister for Information, also lauded Somalia's decision to field a candidate for the AU chairperson role, believing that she is a strong contender in the race.

"Following key diplomatic achievements such as lifting the arms embargo, debt relief, and joining the EAC, Somalia is now well-placed to play a major role in the world. Delighted to put forward veteran diplomat Fawzia Tusuf as our nominee for the top position at the AU," Aweis stated as quoted by Somalia news publication Garowe Online.

Raila's quest to secure the seat will require votes from the 55 member states.

According to the former Prime Minister, six Heads of State have already endorsed his candidature.

But with the new rules by the African Union Committee on gender balance in the election of AU Chair, Fawzia may have a higher chance than Raila.

