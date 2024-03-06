RAILA comes to the rescue of poor Kikuyu farmers after RUTO duped them by imposing heavy taxes on them – Look! BABA doesn’t hold grudges



Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has moved to save poor farmers from President William Ruto’s punitive taxes.

In a press statement, Azimio raised concerns over 5 taxes that Ruto has imposed on Kenyans, which is causing ripples across the country.

Azimio's top decision-making organ made a stand to oppose various taxes, noting that the Kenya Kwanza regime was punishing the country with various taxes, among them the controversial tax on farm produce.

“On the state of the economy, the Summit maintains the view that the tax burden being borne by Kenyans is unreasonable and unsustainable.”

“The Kenya Kwanza regime is failing the test of being caring and compassionate,” the statement read in part.

Some of the taxes highlighted include; the 16 per cent tax on petroleum products.

The coalition maintained their opposition to the levy, a stand made earlier after the introduction of the same.

“We remain opposed to the housing tax and its colonial undertones that make it look like the infamous hut tax of the colonial era,” the coalition added.

In addition to the two taxes, Azimio also opposed the high PAYE rates that Kenyan workers are being forced to fork out, the subjection of retiree pensions to taxation, and the idea of subjecting farm produce to taxation.

Defending the farmers constituting a big percentage of Kenyans, the coalition noted that forcing the hustlers to part with Ksh5 for every Sh100 they make from their farm produce was unreasonable and cruel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST