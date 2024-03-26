Prince HARRY named in bombshell $30 million trafficking lawsuit against SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Prince Harry has been named in a $30 million lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs which accused the rapper of trafficking and abuse, it has been revealed.
Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit
against the music mogul, 54, last month, citing that he participated in acts
such as misconduct, grooming, and trafficking.
According to the docs, Jones claimed that the Duke of Sus,
39, and other A-listers’ “affiliation” added to Diddy’s “legitimacy.”
This comes after Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions were
raided. The homes were raided by federal agents and Homeland Security on Monday
in a possible connection with the trafficking investigation.
Law enforcement sources said the feds moved in because they
wanted to seize Diddy’s phones and computers. They also alleged there would be
further raids on houses associated with the mogul in New York and Chicago.
Three women and a man were reportedly interviewed in the
wake of the raids over allegations of trafficking, assault, and the
solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.
Mr. Jones, who produced songs for Combs’ 2023 “The Love
Album: Off the Grid”, has accused the rapper of ly assaulting him, and claims
he threw parties attended by underage girls and workers, some of whom allegedly
had drugs put in their drinks.
The producer claims he was ordered to recruit prostitutes
for the parties, and he says he was required to work in the bathroom as the
star showered naked behind a glass screen.
Combs has denied the allegations which have been made
against him, calling them “sickening”. He has also called Mr Jones's claims
“pure fiction”.
Mr Jones claims he endured “constant unsolicited and
unauthorized groping” after agreeing to work with the star, claiming abuse
happened at Combs’ homes in Florida, Los Angeles, and New York and on board a
rented yacht.
The lawsuit names Combs’ son Justin, his chief of staff
Kristina Khorram, and Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge as
defendants. Mr Jones has also accused Motown Records, Love Records, and
Universal Music Group of involvement by allegedly failing to monitor the
activities of the rapper.
The lawsuit, which is contested, is seeking damages for trafficking,
battery, assault, and harassment.
The court papers do not suggest that Harry was involved in
any wrongdoing or criminal activity in conjunction with Diddy.
The UK royal is not a defendant nor has he been
incriminated. His moniker also only appears once in the documents.
